ST. LOUIS — Washington University is hosting 'Party At The Polls,' an effort to making students first voting experience enjoyable so they continue to vote for elections to come.

“For many students this is their first time voting and we want them to have a positive experience with voting,” Stephanie Kurtzman, an organizer said.

“For us, we really want them to vote on election day but we want them become voters for their lifetime and engaged in this process

Organizers said they registered over 2,200 students this election cycle and expect more to vote on campus who have previously registered to did so individually.

After students vote they can enjoy food, drinks and fun.memorable.

“We really want to make it a festive atmosphere and celebrate students who vote, student who voted for the first time, make it memorable for them, that that can be something that entices them to come out to the polls” Kurtzman said.

“More so I want this to feel like a special day on campus. To me this is as momentus and special as the first day of school.”

The party is at the Athletic Complex and it provides a central place where all students can vote.

The party stops at 7 p.m.

