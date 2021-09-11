WashU chancellor calls removal of 9/11 flags display 'reprehensible'

The chancellor said Washington University is investigating the incident

ST. LOUIS — The Washington University chancellor has condemned the removal of a 9/11 flags display on campus, calling it “reprehensible.”

On Friday, a group of students placed nearly 3,000 small U.S. flags on Mudd Field to honor the victims of the September 11, 2001 attack. The next day, a student was seen removing those flags and putting them into trash bags.

“I want to make it very clear that, as an institution, we find the actions of this student to be reprehensible,” Chancellor Andrew Martin wrote in a statement Sunday. “The removal of the flags impeded the ability of individuals to commemorate the lives lost on 9/11 and to process the trauma of that day.”

Martin said the university is investigating the incident and will take the appropriate actions in following its standard protocols.

The WashU Student Life newspaper reported the incident was caught on camera and that the student involved released a statement.

The student defended his actions, saying there’s a lot of misinformation going around about what he did, but that he didn’t damage the flags or violate any university codes or policies. He said he intended to keep the flags in the bags on Mudd Filed and use them in his own display that would have demonstrated the Islamophobia and military impacts of the 9/11 attacks.

Chancellor Martin pointed out in his statement that the 9/11 flags display was not just a memorial, but an act of speech.

“Students have the right to express their viewpoints, but they also have the obligation to respect others’ expressions,” he wrote.

Martin called on the university community to put “respect and dignity above all else” as they work through what happened.