ST. LOUIS — Some pictures were knocked off the wall, but Lemons Restaurant suffered no damage when a driver slammed into the restaurant and hit a light pole before running off Sunday night.

The video, which the restaurant posted on its Facebook page, showed the Sunday night crash.

After toppling the light pole, and with sparks lighting up the video, you can see the driver jump out of the car and run off.

The owner of the restaurant said there is some paint from the car on the outside of the building and the light pole will have to be replaced, but there was no other damage to the building.