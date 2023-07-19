Live video: Corpse flower expected to bloom at Missouri Botanical Garden

While you can't smell it, you can watch the corpse flower bloom in St. Louis.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — A corpse flower is going to bloom at the Missouri Botanical Garden as soon as next week!

A rare plant named Octavia is set to bloom again between July 25 and 29. The Amorphophallus titanum flower, better known as the "corpse flower," is a large and fast-blooming flower.

Watch the live stream on this page, at KSDK.com/watch, on KSDK's YouTube Channel or on 5+, our app for Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV.

MoBOT said Octavia split earlier this year, resulting in two tubers ready to bloom. The second is expected to bloom shortly after Octavia next week.

Octavia is measuring 45 inches and is growing three to four inches a day. Her clone is measuring 20 inches and growing an inch and a half a day.

During the blooming process, the plant will emit a foul odor from a tall spike of flowers, which often lasts just for a day, according to MoBOT.

The corpse flower will maintain its full form for about 24 hours and the foul odor lasting for around six to 12 hours.

The plant will bloom in the late afternoon and peak after dark. The Garden will open late on the evening of the bloom.

Both corpse flowers are located in the Linnean House at the Garden. General admission is $14 for adults and free for children ages 12 and under. Garden members are free.

Something smelly this way comes… Octavia, our corpse flower that has produced three previous scent-sational blooms is... Posted by Missouri Botanical Garden on Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Octavia first bloomed in July 2017 and attempted again in July 2019, when it grew to a record 93 inches, but failed to bloom. In 2021, Octavia measured at 87 inches.

For more information about hours, events and tickets, visit the Missouri Botanical Garden website.