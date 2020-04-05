Watch live: Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says current orders will be extended

Phase one of the state's reopening plan is underway

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson said the state's order, which was due to expire at the end of the month, will be extended through June 15.

The public health order allows for businesses across the state to reopen provided that they follow social distancing procedures and safety protocol. Social gatherings are also allowed.

There are 8,891 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state and 382 deaths, as of May 4.

The state's stay-at-home order expired Sunday and phase one of the state's reopening plan is underway.

Also joining Parson at the briefing are Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams and Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten.