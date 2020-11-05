Watch live: Missouri Gov. Parson gives COVID-19 briefing

The state saw the smallest increase in new cases since April 5

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson and other state officials are giving a briefing on the state's response to COVID-19.

As of May 11, there have been a total of 9,918 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state and 488 people have died, according to the state's website.

The state saw the smallest increase in new cases, with 74 confirmed cases, reported by the Department of Health and Senior Services since April 5.

"We are very encouraged by the trends we are seeing across the state and people re-engaging in the economy," Parson said.

He urged people to continue to follow social distancing guidelines, calling it a "new normal."

Also joining Parson at the briefing are Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams and Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten.

The state is currently under phase one of its reopening plan and counties in our area have already begun to reopen, including St. Charles, Jefferson, Franklin and Lincoln.

St. Louis and St. Louis County will begin a gradual reopening on May 18, which will allow some businesses to reopen. However, others must remain closed.