St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney gives update on Florissant case

St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar is scheduled to hold a press conference at 2 p.m.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar will handle the investigation into a Florissant police officer who struck a man with his patrol car.

Lohmar will not announce charges during the press conference, according to a press release from his office.

"We would like to take this opportunity to keep the community informed as to the status of the investigation," the release said.



Video surfaced over the weekend from a Dellwood resident’s doorbell camera. It shows an an unmarked Florissant police car striking a man who appears to be running away and then screaming as an officer gets on top of him to arrest him.

The video was first obtained and posted by Real STLNews Saturday and shows multiple officers at the scene around 11:30 p.m. on June 2 in the 9800 block of Eastdell Drive.

The detective driving the car has been suspended. There is no body cam footage, as detectives for the department do not wear body cameras.

Monday morning, a group of clergy members held a press conference, calling for the officer to be fired.

Lohmar is handling the case; St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell has recused himself due to a conflict of interest.