MoDOT warns drivers to watch out for mowing crews

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation is asking drivers to watch out for mowing crews this spring.
Seasonal growth means slow-moving tractor mowers will be out along the shoulders of busy roadways and interstates. Mowing on major and minor routes usually starts in mid-May and continues in July and September, MoDOT said.
"Our mowing focuses on visibility and safety," said MoDOT State Maintenance Director Natalie Roark in a press release. “Please watch out for our crews, slow down and don’t drive distracted.”
On rural two-lane roads, crews may use a protective 'follow' truck to let drivers know they're approaching a mower. Drivers should stay alert for vehicles with flashing lights that are moving slowly.
They should be prepared to stop or slow down for a 'follow' truck and should obey no passing zone stripes, only passing when they can see past the truck to avoid oncoming traffic.
MoDOT said it mows about 400,000 acres -- or 300,000 football fields -- of grass yearly. Herbicides are also used in select areas to control the growth of vegetation, brush and harmful weeds.
Anyone who sees grass and weeds blocking visibility along intersections and state roads can call MoDOT at 1-888-275-6636 or filling out a report on MoDOT's website.