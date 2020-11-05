MoDOT warns drivers to watch out for mowing crews

Seasonal growth means slow-moving tractor mowers will be out along the shoulders of busy roadways and interstates

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation is asking drivers to watch out for mowing crews this spring.

Seasonal growth means slow-moving tractor mowers will be out along the shoulders of busy roadways and interstates. Mowing on major and minor routes usually starts in mid-May and continues in July and September, MoDOT said.

"Our mowing focuses on visibility and safety," said MoDOT State Maintenance Director Natalie Roark in a press release. “Please watch out for our crews, slow down and don’t drive distracted.”

On rural two-lane roads, crews may use a protective 'follow' truck to let drivers know they're approaching a mower. Drivers should stay alert for vehicles with flashing lights that are moving slowly.

They should be prepared to stop or slow down for a 'follow' truck and should obey no passing zone stripes, only passing when they can see past the truck to avoid oncoming traffic.

MoDOT said it mows about 400,000 acres -- or 300,000 football fields -- of grass yearly. Herbicides are also used in select areas to control the growth of vegetation, brush and harmful weeds.