ST. ANN, Mo. — St. Ann Police say the SUV’s driver accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake and flew through The Sweet Spot, crashing into the counter where customers place their orders.

"I can just imagine a little kid or a little girl standing there. They're always in line buying doughnuts. I just thank God that didn't happen,” owner Mario Badra said.

He'd just gone to the back of the restaurant when he felt the impact.

"It felt like an earthquake. The whole building just shook,” he said.

He narrowly escaped a freezer that tipped over during the crash.

No one inside was hurt, but inspectors say the place is no longer safe because the SUV took out structural support.

Badra hopes to re-open within the next month.

