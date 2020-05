The break happened just before 7 a.m. Tuesday near I-270 and West Florissant

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A water main break in St. Louis County is causing a slow down on Interstate 270 Tuesday morning.

The break happened just before 7 a.m. near I-270 and West Florissant.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the right lane is closed as crews work to clean up.

Photos and videos from the scene show water spewing up into the air.