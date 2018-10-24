ST. LOUIS – Residents at a downtown St. Louis apartment are feeling frustrated after they’re being asked to leave their apartments due to a water issue.

City officials instructed Mansion House management to vacate their residents while they work on the issue. Management told 5 On Your Side residents had to vacate because there is no protection in case of fire.

Mansion House apartments were built in the mid-1960s. It’s owned and operated by real property investors based out of New York City. The president of the management group told 5 On Your Side he believes the pipes were installed back in the 60s when the building was built.

The building has two main water supplies. One is on 4th Street and the other runs through Memorial Drive and they join together underneath the building. Usually, the building is always covered under a secondary water supply, but one of those pipes burst sometime Tuesday night.

On Oct. 23, this letter was sent to residents by the assistant property manager

At this time the water and elevators are still turned off. We are still working on removing the water so that we can get the elevators operable. We have all the individuals on hand to sort this out.

Unfortunately, this will be a prolonged repair that will involve keeping the water off. There will not be any sanitation systems available to you. City officials are instructing us to vacate the building until at least early next week. Once vacated residents will not be able to return until the building has been reinspected. You are being asked to take your necessities with you and to pack for an extended absence.

The City Place hotel has rooms available for those who don’t have relatives or friends nearby.

About 360 apartments at the Mansion House in downtown STL have had to relocate after a water main break. All water shut off. Management company tells me everyone had to evacuate because there is no protection in case of fire. Crews working to excavate underground pipes. @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/jhFU1tz1Ma — Rachel Menitoff (@RachelMenitoff) October 24, 2018

This story will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

© 2018 KSDK