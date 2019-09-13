ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Classes are cancelled at Mehlville High School on Friday due to a water main break.
The water main break is along Lemay Ferry Road.
All other Mehlville School District schools will be in session for the day.
LOCAL NEWS
