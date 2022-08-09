Water main break closes Natural Bridge near McKelvey in Bridgeton

The Bridgeton Police Department said drivers should expect the intersection to be closed for an extended period of time.

BRIDGETON, Mo. — A water main break closed Natural Bridge Road near the intersection of McKelvey Road Tuesday, and police say the road may remain closed for a while.

According to a post from the Bridgeton Police Department, the road was closed for half of the day Tuesday. The post said the city's streets department put up barricades to prevent people from driving through the area.

The post said the water main break caused damage to the entire roadway, so drivers should expect the road to be closed for "an extended period of time."