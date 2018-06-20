BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Emergency personnel closed roads after a water main break caused extensive road damage Tuesday evening.

A post on the St. Clair County EMA Facebook page said the main break was near the intersection of Centreville Avenue and W Monroe Street at around 8 p.m.

West Monroe Street buckled and eroded so first responders closed the road and are asking drivers to avoid the area. Restoration of the road started Wednesday and is expected to be completed by the beginning of next week.

