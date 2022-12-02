x
Water main break causes early dismissal for Parkway West Middle School on Friday

The school district did not specify how significant the water main break was, or how long it was expected to last.
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Parkway West Middle School students were sent home early on Friday due to a water main break. 

According to a news release sent out by Parkway School District, Parkway West Middle will be released at 9:45 a.m. Friday.

The release did not specify how significant the water main break was, or how long it was expected to last.

No additional information about the water main break was given. 

