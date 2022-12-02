Water main break causes early dismissal for Parkway West Middle School on Friday

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Parkway West Middle School students were sent home early on Friday due to a water main break.
According to a news release sent out by Parkway School District, Parkway West Middle will be released at 9:45 a.m. Friday.
The release did not specify how significant the water main break was, or how long it was expected to last.
No additional information about the water main break was given.
5 On Your Side will update this story as information is confirmed.
To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.