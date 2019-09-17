GRANITE CITY, Ill. — A water main break outside of Bellemore Village Shopping Center is impacting traffic in the area Tuesday morning.

American Water dug up two large holes and are working to fix the break.

5 On Your Side first heard about the break around 11 p.m. on Monday.

The break is impacting traffic on Nameoki Road. No word on if there is a boil order in place.

This is a developing story and will be updated.