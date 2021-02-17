Water main break closes EB I-64 at Grand, causes icy conditions near SLU

The interstate will be closed until further notice, according to MoDOT

ST. LOUIS — The cold temperatures are causing water main breaks across the St. Louis area Wednesday morning. One of those breaks has closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 in the city.

Crews have been working to get the water main break under control for several hours. The break is located on Grand Boulevard near the Saint Louis University campus in Midtown and is causing icy conditions on the roads. Grand Boulevard is closed in the area.

Water from the break is also dripping down onto I-64 which has caused the eastbound lanes to close near Grand Boulevard. The interstate will be closed until further notice, according to MoDOT’s traveler map. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Curt Skouby, director of public utilities in St. Louis, said the water main is 36 inches, which is considered to be a large main. The first priority is to shut off the broken main and open the interstate, but he said it takes some time to locate the valve to turn off the water.

The actual repair to the main may have to wait as they prioritize other breaks in the area. Thankfully, Skouby said the break is not causing water disruption for nearby businesses or residents.

Currently, there are five active water main breaks in the city and there were another 10 breaks or leaks overnight.

Light snow is expected to fall during the morning hours across the St. Louis area Wednesday. The stronger part of this system will be tracking farther south than Monday's system, so snowfall amounts will generally be light.