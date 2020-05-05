Watch: Water main break in St. Louis County on I-270

The break happened just before 7 a.m. Tuesday near I-270 and West Florissant

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A water main break in St. Louis County is causing a slow down on Interstate 270 Tuesday morning.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the right lane is closed as crews work to clean up.

A spokesperson from Missouri American Water said repairs could take up to four hours.

"We ask commuters to please find alternate routes if possible. No more than a handful of customers out of water along that stretch of Dunn," spokesperson Brian Russell said.

Photos and videos from the scene show water spewing up into the air.