Water main break floods Lindbergh Boulevard in Bridgeton

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area until the water main is fixed.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A large water main break flooded a busy road in Bridgeton Wednesday morning.

According to the Bridgeton Police Department, the water main break happened on N. Lindbergh Boulevard between Blake Drive and St. Charles Rock Road.

The water main break has closed both directions of Lindbergh. Drivers are being diverted through the parking lot of the Northwest Plaza.

Police are asking drivers who typically take this route to avoid the area and find an alternative route. Police have not said when they expect the main to be fixed.

No other information about the water main break has been released. This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more information.