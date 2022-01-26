Water main break causes slippery conditions on Lindbergh in St. Louis County

The ramp from Lindbergh to I-70 is expected to be closed for several hours due to ice on the road.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Repairs could last into the afternoon Wednesday after a water main broke near an Interstate 70 ramp in St. Louis County.

The break was first reported at about 6:30 a.m. on the ramp from northbound Lindbergh Boulevard to westbound I-70.

The ramp was closed through the morning rush and could continue to be shut down for several more hours due to water freezing on the roadway. As of 8 a.m., the Missouri Department of Transportation said repairs could take upwards of eight hours. Drivers are encouraged to use a different route.

Missouri American Water (MAW) crews were at the scene Wednesday morning working to fix the break and keep drivers safe.

The water started spilling onto the road while temperatures were in the single digits and the “feels like” temperatures were around zero. The water created a sheet of ice and dangerous driving conditions on Lindbergh Boulevard.

MAW spokesperson Samantha Williams said it was a 20-inch water main that broke, and that a few businesses and residents in the immediate area might be without water until a fix is put in place. As of 8:30 a.m., crews were still determining how big of a break it was, Williams said.

Missouri American Water plans to make $52 million in water main replacements in the first quarter of 2022, mostly replacing aging mains. Williams said pipes across the St. Louis area date back to the 1920s, and many of them are reaching the end of their intended purpose. Williams did not say how old the main involved in Wednesday morning’s break is.

Last year, the utility company spent $290 million on water infrastructure across Missouri.

Water main breaks can commonly happen in extreme temperatures, whether it’s freezing cold or sweltering hot outside.