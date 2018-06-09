WILDWOOD, Mo. — A water main break sent a stream of water shooting into the air in a Wildwood neighborhood Thursday morning.

5 On Your Side viewer Nicholas Correnti shared video and photos from the scene showing a fountain of water rising several feet in the air. The water was so powerful, it appeared to bust the back window of a car that was parked right next to the main break.

Missouri American Water confirmed there is an issue in the area of Arlington Terrace Drive in Wildwood. Customers in the area might experience low pressure, discolored water or have no water at all.

Utility crews are responding to the scene.

