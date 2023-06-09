Significant water main break in south St. Louis Friday afternoon

The 20-inch water main break happened at the intersection of Lansdowne Avenue and Chippewa Street.

ST. LOUIS — Crews are working to repair a water main break in south St. Louis Friday afternoon.

The 20-inch water main break happened at the intersection of Lansdowne Avenue and Chippewa Street, near the city's St. Louis Hills neighborhood.

Collector of Revenue Gregory F.X. Daly said the department has received many calls from residents citing little to no water pressure in the area.

First Ward Alderwoman Anne Schweitzer shared a photo of the water main break flooding streets.

Water main breaks today, just after the time that the water rate increase bill was second read. We *have to* have funds available for these crucial infrastructure issues. pic.twitter.com/dBJrqg8Fv3 — Anne Schweitzer (@Schweitzer88) June 9, 2023