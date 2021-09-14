Water main break causes flooding at south St. Louis intersection

Buder Elementary School is located nearby and crews are working to repair the break before school starts

ST. LOUIS — A water main break is causing flooding along a south St. Louis street Tuesday morning.

The water main break near Macklind and Sutherland avenues started as a small leak last week, a city water employee told 5 On Your Side. Crews started working to repair it on Monday and it "blew out."

Buder Elementary School is located nearby and crews are working to repair the break before school starts and before the beginning of the morning rush hour.

