How many water main breaks have been repaired in St. Louis?

After a large water main break on Friday caused a domino effect, there are multiple water mains that need to be repaired.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — The ripple effects of a large water main break in south St. Louis last week are still being felt, even after a boil water advisory was lifted in the area.

It all started with a water main break on Friday at Donovan and Lansdowne Avenues due to changes in pressure. Fifteen others followed soon after, and city crews are still working to repair them.

Some have buckled pavement while others resulted in water bubbling up and onto roadways.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the following breaks have been repaired or are being worked on.

Repairs complete:

5311 Itaska

7133 Winona

Donovan and Lansdowne

Clifton & Rhodes

5641 Eichelberger

5541 Lansdowne

4519 Carter

Plainview & Chippewa

Lindenwood & Hampton

6824 Magnolia

6503 Bradley

5711 Finkman

Compton & Eiler

In progress:

Macklind & Walsh

Arsenal & Jamieson*

Wilson & Hampton

6861 Southwest

*Arsenal from Jamieson to Hudler will remain closed to traffic until repairs have been completed.

Working on a long-term fix

City leaders said the breaks of the city's aging infrastructure. It's something they say needs to be addressed.

They propose a water rate increase to cover the $400 million price tag to fix the city's water infrastructure for the long term. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said it's a problem the city can't afford to avoid anymore.

The conversation started after a 60-inch water main break flooded Interstate 64 last month.

Now, Jones is pushing for a water rate hike through a bill currently before the Board of Alderman. Board Bill 49 would implement a two-time, phased-in rate increase of $5 per month.

5 On Your Side asked Jones if there were any other options outside of water bills increasing that the city could use, like money from the Rams settlement or American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

She said ARPA funds from the federal government are already allocated, but money could come from the state.