Water main breaks pop up across St. Louis area as temperatures heat up

With the extremely hot weather across the St. Louis area, water main breaks and buckling of the roadway are possible the rest of the week

ST. LOUIS — From Hazelwood to the Central West End, drivers had to dodge unexpected road closures throughout the St. Louis area during the Wednesday morning commute.

Several water main breaks caused water to gush onto busy streets and a truck even drove into a sinkhole caused by one of the main breaks.

The southbound lanes of Lindbergh Boulevard were closed for a time Tuesday morning at McDonnell Boulevard, which is in Hazelwood near Boeing.

Police, fire and water crews all responded to the scene. Police officers helped control traffic, while firefighters cleaned up the muddy mess left behind from the road buckling. Water crews worked to get the water main break under control.

Crews were still working to fix the break Tuesday morning with several lanes closed. Drivers should avoid the area.

Another water main break was reported on Grand just south of Interstate 44 in south city.

Water crews in the Central West End had more than just the water main break to handle Wednesday morning. Just before 5 a.m., a pickup truck drove into the massive sinkhole that was caused by the main break.

READ MORE: Truck plunges into massive hole in Lindell caused by water main break

The truck went so far deep into the hole, just the very back end could be seen sticking out. The hole is about 20 feet deep and 30 feet wide.

Crews working at the scene said there are barricades and signs posted to keep drivers out of the area. The driver appeared to be doing OK physically, 5 On Your Side’s Savannah Louie reported from the scene.

Water main breaks can commonly happen in extreme temperatures, whether it’s freezing cold or sweltering hot outside.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low- to mid-90s the rest of the week, and the heat index will likely reach the triple digits Wednesday and Thursday.