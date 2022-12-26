Water main break temporarily closes road in Clayton Monday

Missouri American Water is hoping to have the southbound lanes open by Tuesday morning.

CLAYTON, Missouri — Crews are working on a break on a 20-inch water main which temporarily closed South Hanley Road on Monday in Clayton.

The break happened between Bonhomme Avenue and Forsyth Boulevard.

Southbound lanes were closed at about 3 p.m. and will remain closed until repairs are made. Northbound traffic reopened Monday afternoon, according to the Clayton Police Department.

Christie Barnhart with Missouri American Water said this break should not be affecting residents' water service.

Repairs will take some time due to the number of utility locates crews need to do, she said.

In the "best case scenario" the break will be repaired sometime after 1 a.m., according to Barnhart.

She also said crews hope to have lanes open by morning traffic time.