Water rescue underway after 2 men went under water and didn't resurface at Byrnes Mill City Park

One person was rescued and taken to the hospital but another person is still unaccounted for

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — First responders were called to the Big River in Byrnes Mill City Park after two men went under the water and did not resurface Friday afternoon.

Byrnes Mill Police Chief Frank Selvaggio said first responders were called to Byrnes Mill City Park Friday afternoon after receiving a report of multiple people going under the water.

Selvaggio said a man in his 50s was at the park with his family when he went under the water and did not resurface. He said another member of the man's family went in to try and save him, but the second man also didn't resurface.

The second man was rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment. He is expected to be OK. As of 5 p.m., the man in his 50s still hasn't resurfaced.

No other information was provided.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Last month, a child drowned in the Big River in Jefferson County.