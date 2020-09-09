Water rescue underway in Jefferson County

One person is believed to be in a car in the water

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is on scene of a water rescue at Lake Tishomingo in Jefferson County.

According to Corporal Dallas Thompson, crews responded to a vehicle in the water Wednesday afternoon.

He said it is believed there may be one person still inside that vehicle.

It’s unclear what caused it to go into the water, but the Missouri State Highway Patrol said it entered near the 7700 block of Mohawk Trail. MSHP received the call for the rescue around 3:25 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.