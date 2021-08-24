Contractor hits water line, sends water shooting up in St. Peters

ST. PETERS, Mo. — A contractor performing maintenance work hit a water line, causing water to shoot into the air in St. Peters Tuesday morning.



A 5 On Your Side viewer captured cellphone video of the water spraying approximately 30 feet into the air.



The water was gushing from a parking lot near the Dick's Sporting Goods Store at Mid Rivers Mall.



The spokesperson for the City of St. Peters, Lisa Bedian, said it was an isolated incident and repairs are underway.