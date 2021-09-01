Waterloo police looking for missing endangered woman

Lauren Miller has a condition that places her in danger, police said

MONROE COUNTY, Ill. — Police have issued a missing person advisory for a woman who was last seen Friday afternoon in Troy.

Lauren Miller, 38, has a condition that places her in danger, the Waterloo Police Department said. She was last seen at the Dollar Tree on 520 Edwardsville Road at 12:25 p.m. Friday. She was driving a silver 2015 Toyota Sienna with Illinois license plate R561626.

Miller is 5 feet, 8 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a short-sleeved T-shirt and cutoff shorts.