Carlyle's Waughtel brothers dominating prep wrestling ranks

Sophomore Tyson Waughtel recently wrapped up his second straight state championship. However, younger brother Preston has won two national titles.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CARLYLE, Ill. — The Illinois high school wrestling season wrapped up last week with two local wrestlers taking home state medals including Carlyle’s Tyson Waughtel, who has now won back-to-back state championships.

They say you can learn a lot about an athlete by the way they handle defeat.

“Wrestling is a funny sport,” said Carlyle wrestling coach Ben Wademan. “Anything can happen on any given day.”

If that were true sophomore Tyson Waughtel would be a mystery.

“Your record in high school is what?” asked 5 On Your Side’s Holden Kurwicki.

“102-1,” said Tyson Waughtel.

The sophomore sensation from Carlyle has taken the high school wrestling world by storm, winning back-to-back state championships.

“My goal for state this year was to do better than I did last year,” said Tyson Waughtel. “I tech-falled all of the kids on my way to the finals going into the finals. Next year I want to tech them all.”

Though Tyson has set lofty goals.

“I want to be a four-timer,” said Tyson Waughtel.

“He could definitely be a four-timer,” said Coach Wademan.

Coach Ben Wademan believes Tyson’s biggest competition might be at home.

“His brother could be a four-timer,” said Coach Wademan. “They both work extremely hard.”

Tyson Waughtel has won two state titles at the high school level.

“I can’t remember the last time I lost,” said Tyson Waughtel.

Younger brother Preston, an 8th grader, has won two national titles.

“I’m trying to be a little better than him,” said Preston Waughtel. “Like always, I have little brother mentality.”

Though their relationship can only be summed up one way.

“Very competitive,” said Tyson Waughtel.

“He pushes me,” said Preston Waughtel. “I push him. If I’m down he’s always helping me up. If I’m down he’s always helping me up.”

It’s that brotherly love that you simply can’t pin down.