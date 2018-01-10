ST. LOUIS — The drive to or from work on I-44 near I-270 is about to get a lot more congested. MoDOT is planning to close one westbound I-44 lane for the next three years as part of a Meramec River Bridge construction project.

The closure begins at 7 p.m. Monday, October 1.

The right lane on westbound I-44 will be closed between I-270 and Bowles. The lane will be closed around the clock for three years.

Drivers will still be able to get onto westbound I-44 from Watson Road, northbound I-270 and southbound I-270, but the access will shift. The Soccer Park exit also will still be available.

Drivers can expect traffic jams and backups in the area, especially during the evening rush.

During the three-year project, crews will replace several bridges in the area, including the I-44 bridges over the Meramec, along with several ramps between I-270 and I-44.

