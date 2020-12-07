Westbound lanes of I-70 at Salisbury closed after motorcycle crashes into MoDOT truck

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital where their condition is not known

ST. LOUIS — All westbound lanes of I-70 at Salisbury are closed after a person crashed a motorcycle into a MoDOT truck Saturday evening.

According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, A MoDOT truck was stopped on I-70 removing an item from the roadway when a motorcycle hit the rear of the truck.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to St. Louis University Hospital where their condition is not known.

