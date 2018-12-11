The family of a 4-year-old killed in a head-on collision in St. Peters is remembering the life she lived.

"She was just so smart, she was the smartest little girl in the whole world," said Price Powelson, the victim's uncle.

Police say Jennavecia Antoinetta Rovulcaba died when the vehicle she was riding in was hit by a driver on the other side of the road.

It happened on Salt River Road Friday.

"They said, are you Jennavecia's dad? I said yeah, she said Jennavecia didn't make it," said Powelson. "My brain couldn't even comprehend what was just said to me."

Jennavecia is technically Powelson's niece, but he's raised her since she was a baby. He says he was at work when he learned Jennavecia, his wife, his 7-month-old son and 2-year-old daughter were all in a car crash.

Everyone but Jennavecia survived with minor injuries.

"They said that she probably went pretty fast, so she didn't linger or suffer or anything like that so she might've been gone before she even got to the hospital," said Powelson.

Powelson's wife, Stephanie, was behind the wheel and jumped out to pull Jennavecia to safety.

"I don't even know how Stephanie's getting through it, being there and seeing it, and living it," Powelson said.

Investigators say the driver hit a patch of ice before losing control of his car. He crossed over into the eastbound lanes hitting Stephanie's car head-on.

"I know he probably blames himself and we don't blame him, none of us do, it was a freak accident and like I said God does everything for a reason," said Kayla Foust, Jennavecia's aunt.

Using family as the strength to get them through it, the Foust's are taking it one day at a time. They've set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for Jennavecia's funeral expenses.

