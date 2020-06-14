'We had enough of it' | Protests unfold over racist cartoon published in Missouri newspaper

"We had enough of it. We’re not going to let it pass anymore. And we didn’t want to be a small town that let’s this continue," the protest organizer says.

WASHINGTON, Missouri — Protestors took the streets in Washington, Missouri, today after a family-owned paper ran an editorial cartoon that many are calling racist.

Groups already have marched in Franklin County, but for co-organizer Matthew Jansen, this sparked even more motivation.

"I thought it was a big middle finger at first," Jansen says after opening up The Missourian to page 6C.

A cartoon showed a white woman being robbed by a black man.

The woman says help, somebody call 911.

The man responds, good luck with that lady, 'We defunded the police'.

The two co-owners of the Washington, Missouri newspaper issued an apology and stepped down. The publisher, their father, also resigned.

Jansen says, "We know his daughters would not let this go through. I think what he (the publisher) saw a simple cartoon, but we saw more than that."

For Jansen, he says, this was a prime example that a conversation needed to be done.

He explains, "Racism in small towns should no longer be tolerated and that was a big thing for us."

Jansen says racism is all over, including in his rural area.

"We had enough of it. We’re not going to let it pass anymore. And we didn’t want to be a small town that let’s this continue," he adds.

Protestor, Phyllis Capers wanted to make her voice heard in a place she calls home.

She says, "With living in a smaller area, people are set in their ways. It’s really hard to break that cycle. But I know it can be done, but people need to be wanting to learn and listen."

As strangers and friends walk side by side, their messages echo along Old Highway 100 Saturday evening.

As their feet move forward, they hope the conversation does too.

There will be a protest in front of the Missourian Monday morning starting at 9 until noon.

Organizers say they want to protest the cartoon but also have a conversation.