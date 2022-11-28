'We have lost a dear, dear friend': Co-workers, family and friends remember 2 sisters killed in south St. Louis car crash

Ayanna Woods and DeVonne Wilson were driving down the intersection of Meramec and Gravois when they were hit and killed on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

ST. LOUIS — Family, co-workers and friends are mourning the loss of two beloved sisters, who were killed by a speeding driver in a stolen car.

Police said a stolen Cadillac XTS was speeding when it hit the back of a Chevy Trax on Meramec and Gravois around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Police identified the victims of the crash days later as 53-year-old DeVonne Wilson and 42-year-old Ayanna Woods.

The driver of the stolen car was injured.

5 On Your Side spoke with a family member, as well as several co-workers and friends while putting this story together.

Everyone said both Wilson and Woods made an ever-lasting impact on every life they touched.

Wilson spent over 25 years at the Wyman Center.

President Claire Wyneken said Wilson was the senior vice president of programs and was a huge part of their organization.

"We have lost a dear, dear friend. We have lost a great leader and a keeper of so much wisdom and understanding," she said.

Wyneken said Wilson devoted her life to empowering the teens they worked for every day.

"She has just been an anchor in this organization around what's best and right for young people and what services would make the most difference," she said.

Wyneken described DeVonne as a 'remarkable and beautiful person, who brought love, passion and justice to everything she did.'

"While she is an enormous loss for all of us. She also prepared her teams and this organization to go forward, and she would want us to do that," she said.

Co-workers of Woods also poured out their love and heartache over her loss.

Woods spent many years at the Missouri Botanical Garden and was passionate about what she did. Co-workers also said that visitors loved her too.

One colleague told 5 On Your Side that everyone is in shock and her enthusiasm and energy will be greatly missed.

Dr. Peter Wyse Jackson, who is president of the Missouri Botanical Garden, said in a statement:

"Ayanna was a much loved, respected and treasured member of the Garden's staff and will be deeply missed by us all."

Both sisters left a legacy that will never be forgotten.

"The mark that she has made is for all of us to always lead through love, whether that's with our programs, or with one another," Wyneken said.

5 On Your Side also spoke with the sisters' cousin over the phone.

She said it was too hard to put into words right now the loss the family is feeling.

She described them as beautiful people who did great things for the community.

Woods is leaving behind two children and her family and friends are asking for the community's support to help them.

You can donate to the family here.