FREEBURG, Ill. — A 14-year-old boy riding a bicycle died Tuesday afternoon in Freeburg, Illinois, after a teenage driver of an SUV hit him.

The accident happened as the boy was crossing over North State Street at North Main Street in Freeburg, police said. The boy has been identified as Mason Schmittling.

The driver of the SUV was a kid himself, just 16 years old. Police said he is cooperating with the investigation.

"I couldn't imagine, my heart does go out to them. I feel really bad for them,” Melissa Collins said.

Her son is friends with the boy who died. She could see the scene from her yard.

"I hope that people pay attention, especially when they're going through small towns when there's one way in and one way out. There's kids all the time, they know this,” she said.

Police are still investigating how the accident happened. The Illinois State Police Reconstruction Team responded to the scene for the investigation.

A vigil will be held on Thursday at 6 p.m. where the accident occurred at the intersection of State Street and Oak Brook Drive. There will be parking at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church at 612 North State Street. The family is asking for those who attend to wear the color blue. Memorials made be made in Mason's memory at any Citizens Community Bank in care of Christina, Eric or Mason.

© 2018 KSDK