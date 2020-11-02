ST. LOUIS — Since inclement weather is expected for the rest of the week, the Missouri Department of Transportation has delayed the westbound Interstate 44 lane shift near Jefferson until Sunday.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Sunday, MoDOT crews will close the ramp from northbound Interstate 55 to westbound I-44. At 8 a.m., crews will close the left lane on the westbound I-44 ramp.

When the lanes reopen at 7 p.m. that night, westbound I-44 traffic will only have two lanes.

Drivers on the northbound I-55 ramp will not be able to access Jefferson; they will have to exit onto Lafayette or Grand.

From Feb. 17 through Feb. 19, crews will close the ramp from northbound I-55 to westbound I-44 at 7 p.m. to begin placing barrier walls to shift eastbound traffic onto the westbound lanes.

During that time, ramp traffic will be detoured to Truman to Chouteau to Jefferson to get back on to the interstate.

This project will replace both the westbound and eastbound I-44 bridges over Jefferson. When the project is finished, crews will resurface the interstate between Compton and I-55, according to the press release.

The project is expected to be completed by spring 2021.

