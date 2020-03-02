KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl on Sunday, sparking a celebration so big it was picked up on weather radars.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Kansas City posted a time-lapse of its radar Sunday, showing fireworks popping up all over the Kansas City area after the big win.

The last time the Chiefs won the Super Bowl was 50 years ago, and fans had a half-century of partying to get out of their system.

"Here's #KansasCity erupting in celebration, as detected by our radar!" the agency wrote.

St. Louis backs Missouri's team to a Super Bowl win ST. LOUIS - Kansas City Chiefs faithful overtook Ballpark Village Sunday night with Kelse and Mahomes on their jerseys and KC logos on the beer buckets. "It's incredible. It's absolutely awesome," Tammy Phelps as she celebrated her birthday and her team's big win.

