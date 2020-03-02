KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl on Sunday, sparking a celebration so big it was picked up on weather radars.
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Kansas City posted a time-lapse of its radar Sunday, showing fireworks popping up all over the Kansas City area after the big win.
The last time the Chiefs won the Super Bowl was 50 years ago, and fans had a half-century of partying to get out of their system.
"Here's #KansasCity erupting in celebration, as detected by our radar!" the agency wrote.
