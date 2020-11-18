Webster University awards honorary degree to family of fallen officer Tamarris Bohannon

Bohannon was a student at Webster University's Gateway campus while he served as an officer with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

ST. LOUIS — Webster University awarded an honorary degree to the family of fallen officer Tamarris Bohannon.

Bohannon was a student at Webster University's Gateway campus while he served as an officer in St. Louis. He was shot and killed while responding to a shooting call in south St. Louis in August.

On Tuesday, the university posted a photo of Bohannon's young family receiving the honorary degree alongside leaders from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

"Yesterday, President Julian Schuster presented @SLMPD Officer Tamarris Bohannon's family with an honorary degree," the university said on Twitter. "Officer Bohannon, a student at Webster's Gateway campus, was killed in the line of duty in August of this year."

This week, the FBI St. Louis Citizens Academy Alumni Association is partnering with the St. Louis Area Foodbank for a food drive honoring Officer Bohannon. The drive began on Nov. 17 and will end on Nov. 24.

The list of donation locations is available by clicking here and will be updated throughout the food drive.

Monetary donations may be made by clicking here; a spokesperson said to indicate your gift is in memory of Officer Bohannon. You will also find the list of the recommended food and personal care items to donate.

All metro area law enforcement organizations – and all other interested organizations -- can request a collection barrel by contacting Jordan Brennan, Product Donation Coordinator, St. Louis Area Foodbank at 314-292-5391 or email jbrennan@stlfoodbank.org. The Foodbank will arrange free drop-off and pick-up of the barrels at your location.

Officer Bohannon is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. His three children are younger than 10 years old.