'We just weren't prepared': Webster Groves family salvages belongings after flood

Jennifer Redeker and her two kids were rescued by boat after water levels reached waist-high in their home.

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — The place Jennifer Redeker and her two kids called home for the last five years, is unrecognizable as they sift through what's left from Tuesday's historic flash flood.

"It was hazardous, we were getting hit by debris, who knows what else was under there, the water level you can see was right here it got right up to the cabinet," Redeker said.

When Redeker woke up just before four Tuesday morning, water had already made its way into the house.

"It was about ankle high. I ran upstairs. I went to see what the streets looked like and they were already flooded. The water level was over my tires, so I didn't think it was probably a good idea to try to drive," Redeker said.

She woke her son and daughter up, put their guinea pigs on higher ground and gathered the dogs.

"By the time my son was up, the water was waist deep. It was rising so quickly, we just weren't prepared for it," Redeker said.

A 911 dispatcher told her their rescue team had to get a boat from a neighboring department, so they waited as the water levels rose.

"I got hit by the refrigerator and hurt my leg pretty badly, luckily it's not broken," Redeker said.

After two hours stuck in water and darkness, first responders arrived.

"Maybe 10 to 6:00 a.m., the boat got here, and we were able to lift the dogs in and the guinea pigs and my daughter. My son stayed. There wasn't enough room, so they came back for him," Redeker said.

They made it out alive, with just the clothes on their backs.

They saw their home for the first time on Thursday and reunited with their neighbors who are going through the same struggle.

"I have to be strong for my kids. I'm sure when it's all over I'll probably have a bottle of vodka and a good cry," Redeker said.

Redeker told us the insurance company says they don't cover flash floods.