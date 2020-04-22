Webster Groves Fourth of July celebration postponed, but 'reverse parade' still on

During the council meeting on Tuesday night, leaders said the fireworks, carnival and traditional parade will be held later

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — Webster Groves leaders announced the city will postpone part of its annual Fourth of July celebration this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the council meeting on Tuesday night, leaders said the fireworks, carnival and traditional parade will be held later. The new date has not been scheduled.

There will still be some sort of parade, leaders called it a ‘reverse parade.’

People who live there and businesses and groups can still build floats. The floats will remain stationary and will be displayed in front yards and in front of businesses. People will be able to drive around and see the floats. There will still be contests to judge the winners.

Organizers are still deciding on a theme.