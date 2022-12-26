Webster Groves house fire started in garage

The cause or origin are both unknown. The fire remains under investigation.

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — A house fire was under investigation early Monday morning in the City of Webster Groves.

Webster Groves Fire Department Chief Brett Ellis told 5 On Your Side they were called out at about 3 a.m. to the 400 block of Pasadena Avenue.

The chief said the fire started in the attached garage.

Firefighters were able to knock the fire out without affecting most of the property.

There is no word on the cause or origin of the blaze other than that it began in the garage.

There were no injuries reported. The fire remains under investigation.