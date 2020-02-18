WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — If you’ve ever driven through Webster Groves, you’ve probably noticed some red hearts that are pinned to trees around the city.

Each one of those hearts benefits the ‘Mighty Oakes Heart Foundation,’ which supports families of children born with congenital heart defects.

The foundation was created by Becky and Greg Ortyl. Their son, Oakes, was born in 2011 with a congenital heart defect. He lived for 15 months. During those 15 months, he endured several major procedures, including two open-heart surgeries and a double-lung transplant. The foundation’s mission is to support families and children born with congenital heart defects financially, emotionally and in ways unique to their needs.

