WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — The Webster Groves Police Department is investigating a suspicious incident that happened on Aug. 20.

According to a press release from police, a student walking home noticed a van following him around 3:15 p.m.

The student described it as a commercial van, possibly a Ford Econoline with damage to the front bumper and no rear door windows. The van parked behind the business in the 100 block of West Lockwood, near the playground area of Bristol School. The student and three friends left the school and walked east on Lockwood Avenue.

After stopping by a business, the students parted ways and that’s when one student noticed the van at the intersection of South Maple and Cedar Avenue.

The student described the driver of the van as a white man, medium length red hair, dark tattoo with possible star with ‘dots’ around it near his right eye and he was wearing a white striped shirt. Police said the student also said the man had an accent. The student said the man told the student, “I know your mom, and I’m supposed to take you home.”

Police said the student told them the driver knew the student’s home address and the student did not recognize the driver, so he ran.

The van was last seen driving West on East Cedar Avenue. Police said this is not a ‘criminal incident,’ but it is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information should call 314-645-3000.

