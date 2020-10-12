Biden's pick for Secretary of Defense is an alumnus of Webster University

Retired General Lloyd J. Austin earned a master’s from Webster in 1989 and has twice been honored by the university as an outstanding alumni

ST. LOUIS — Retired General Lloyd J. Austin, President-elect Joe Biden's pick to be Secretary of Defense is an alumnus of Webster University.

Austin earned a master’s degree from Webster in 1989 and has twice been honored by the university as an outstanding alumni, according to a release from the university.

“We are extremely proud that a Webster alumnus has been tapped for this significant role and that a Webster alumnus will break barriers in the federal government and become the first Black Secretary of Defense, pending appointment by Congress,” said Webster University Chancellor Elizabeth (Beth) J. Stroble. “I offer my congratulations to Gen. Austin for this recognition of his exceptional leadership and service. Members of the Webster University community take pride in his significant career accomplishments to date and those yet to come.”

The university said Austin is a native of Mobile, Alabama and was raised in Thomasville, Georgia.

He graduated from the United States Military Academy with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1975. He then earned a Master of Arts degree in counselor education from Auburn University in 1986 and a Master of Arts in Management and Leadership from Webster University’s Platte City location in 1989.

According to the university, its Platte location was merged with the Fort Leavenworth location in 1999.

Webster University named Austin a "Notable Alum" on April 30, 2010, and on June 19, 2012, he was named a "Distinguished Alumni."