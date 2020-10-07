Webster University plans to allow international students to take in-person classes despite new ICE policy

The new policy requires international students enrolled in only online classes to either enroll in face-to-face classes or leave the country

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — Webster University announced it will be taking steps to continue to allow international students to take face-to-face classes this fall after the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced that educational visa holders who are enrolled only in online courses full-time in the fall must either enroll in face-to-face courses or leave the country.

In a press release, Webster University said it is working to identify solutions that would allow for international students to attend in-person classes while meeting the new guidelines put in place by ICE.

University officials also said they are in communication with educational organizations in Washington to advocate for policies that value international students and to clarify the new policies.

“We want our international students to know that we have welcomed you and will continue to welcome you as Webster students because your presence strengthens our educational community, enriches the quality of our lives, and your leadership now and in the future is essential in advancing Webster’s core values, mission, and vision,” University officials said.