Weddings are back in business, after hopefully the worst of COVID is behind us

Receptions, proms and other celebrations are adding to an already busy time of year.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — In these days since the worst of COVID-19, weddings are big business, once again. Bridal parties, reception halls and photography services are making up for lost time in April and May.

Jacquelyn Austin-Simon allowed 5 On Your Side to join her on her April 29 wedding day at her wedding venue -- Main Street Abbey in Columbia, IL.

“We were originally scheduled in April of 2020, about a week or so after the stay-at-home order was placed," Austin-Simon said.

Jacquelyn and Marcelo had to postpone their wedding due to COVID-19, twice.

“I didn’t know what to do at the time,” said Tina Austin, mother of the bride. “Shutting my own daughter’s wedding down, twice! We thought the pandemic was over. March was one thing; we rescheduled for September. That didn’t happen. The whole county shut down, pretty much, again.”

Photographer Allen B. Thompson works for Ag Photography in St. Louis and said bookings have picked up for the spring/summer wedding season.

“We just went back to what we generally do -- systems in place, corresponding with the bride and open communication with our photographers and videographers about what the bride and groom want.”

Whether they’re serving up roast beef, oven-baked chicken, or pork tenderloin, John Armengol, Jr., owner of 14 Andre’s reception halls, said this spring is going to be a record-setter.

“We had eight vans, catering. Now, we bought 12. We had two kitchens, now we have three," Armengol said.

.Armengol said people holding receptions in May and June booked in mid-2021.