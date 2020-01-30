ST. LOUIS — Ice Cream for Breakfast Day at Clementine’s

Saturday, February 1

8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery is celebrating Ice Cream for Breakfast Day this Saturday. All three Clementine’s locations are participating with doors opening at 8 a.m. There will be various contests and giveaways, including a pajama contest and free ice cream for a year! For more information, click here.

Jersey Boys at The Fabulous Fox

Thursday – Sunday, January 30 – February 2

“Oh, what a night!” The hit musical Jersey Boys is headed to The Fabulous Fox Theatre for five shows only this weekend. This show gives attendees the chance to go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Polar Bear Plunge at The Last Hotel

Saturday, February 1

1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday is The Last hotel’s first Polar Bear Plunge! Shiver for a good cause because all money goes to Stray Rescue of St. Louis. A $25 donation gets you entry and a free drink, and the first thirty to take on the plunge will receive a commemorative towel. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Winter in the Woods Festival

Saturday, February 1

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Formerly called the Maple Sugar Festival, the Winter in the Woods Festival is happening Saturday at Rockwood Reservation in Wildwood. This free event will feature food trucks, maple sugaring, hiking, bird watching, and more. For more information, click here.



Great Train Show

Saturday – Sunday, February 1 – 2

This Sunday, The Great Train Show rolls into St. Charles Convention Center. It’s the only coast-to-coast model train show in the country. It will feature hundreds of tables of trains and accessories for sale. Kids can look at working models and even ride a train. Children under 11 are free, and admission for adults is $11. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

The Great Outdoors Forest Park Forever Trivia Night

Saturday, February 1

6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The Young Friends of Forest Park Forever will be hosting The Great Outdoors Trivia Night this Saturday evening. Teams of all ages will compete in trivia with a park-inspired theme. Drinks are included, but outside food and drinks are welcome. Additionally, there will be contests, raffles, and more. For more information and to register, click here.

Hot Country Nights: Eli Young Band

Friday, January 31

8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Missouri Lottery’s Hot Country Nights presented by New Country 92.3 continues this weekend! Check out The Eli Young Band live on Friday night. The band will take the stage at FOX Sports Midwest live in Ballpark Village. Tickets are still available. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Cat’s Meow Super Bowl Party

Sunday, February 2

4 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Many will be watching the Super Bowl on Sunday, but do you know where you’ll be watching at? If you want to hang at a local spot, The Cat’s Meow in Soulard is having a Super Bowl Party! The party starts at 4 p.m. Appetizers and side dishes are welcome after that time. They will have deals on drinks, as well. For more information, click here.

Oyster Fest

Saturday, February 1

12:05 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Enjoy an afternoon of live music and oysters served four ways this Saturday! Oyster Fest is taking place at Who Dat’s Southern Food in Columbia, Illinois. The event will begin around noon, but the live music starts at 2 p.m. For more information, click here.

