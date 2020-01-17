ST. LOUIS — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

Friday, January 17

7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

The St. Louis Art Museum is holding its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration commemorating his legacy. The event includes a keynote address by Tuliza Fleming, as well as musical performances by Dello Thedford and the Gospel Symphonic Choir and Ronald Ollie, collector and vocalist. The event is free, but advance tickets are recommended. For more information and to register, click here.

Nerf Warz

Friday, January 17

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The Renaud Center in O’Fallon, Missouri is bringing back this popular family-friendly event. They set up an inflatable Nerf field for kids to run around. There is a session for 4 – 8-year-olds and another for kids over 8. Make sure to bring your own Nerf gun, but do not bring your own darts. Don’t forget to sign up ahead of time. For more information, click here.



Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up

Saturday – Monday, January 18 – 20

Sat: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sun: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Mon: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Fans will be provided with countless unique opportunities while raising money for Cardinals Care at The Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up. The mission for the organization is caring for kids in the Cardinals community. Fans can meet players at autograph sessions, play games, take photos with Fredbird, find collectable memorabilia, and more! For more information, click here.

Circus Harmony Presents: Fluente, An Undersea Circus Adventure

Saturday – Sunday, January 18 – 19

Sat: 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. + 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. (2 performances)

Sun: 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

See Circus Harmony with all new acts and an undersea theme at Circus Harmony Presents Fluente: An Undersea Circus Adventure. The tickets are $20, but attendees can stay and play at City Museum for an additional $7. If an octopus doing contortion, sharks riding unicycles, and hula hooping jellyfish sound appealing, this show is for you! For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Loop Ice Carnival

Friday – Sunday, January 17 – 19

Fri: 6 p.m.

Sat + Sun: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Enjoy winter activities, such as carnival rides, frozen turkey bowling, ice slides, bounce houses, and more at the Loop Ice Carnival! There will also be live ice sculpting demonstrations and other activities that are fun for the whole family. For more information, click here.

Monster Jam

Saturday – Sunday, January 18 – 19

Sat: 7 p.m.

Sun: 3 p.m.

Monster Jam makes its way to The Dome at America’s Center this Saturday! See some of your favorites, such as Grave Digger®, Max-D, El Toro Loco®, and more. This event is fun for the whole family. Children ages two and older require a ticket. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Pours for Pups: A Wine Filled Pup Adoption Event

Saturday, January 18

1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Bring items to donate to Stray Rescue of St. Louis to The Vino Gallery on Saturday to receive discounts. There will be wine tastings, adoptable dogs, live music, and more! This event is family-friendly, but children should be accompanied by an adult. For more information, click here.

Tiki in the Tropics

Saturday, January 18

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Escape the winter blues with some island-themed fun at Missouri Botanical Garden on Saturday. Sip on Tiki drinks, learn hula dancing, listen to sea-inspired sounds, and more all while warming up inside the tropical Climatron. Admission includes one drink ticket, and attendees must be 21 or older. For more information, click here.

‘80s Cardinals Film Premiere

Saturday, January 18

6:30 p.m.

The latest installment of the MLB Network Presents documentary series, titled ‘Birds of a Different Game: The ‘80s Cardinals’ will be playing at FOX Sports Midwest Live! at Ballpark Village. Before its television debut, this is a chance to see a special premiere screening. For more information and to register for this free event, click here.

Craft and Vendor Fair

Saturday, January 18

6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

This is a prime time of year to get out of the house and do some shopping! Jo’s Fun and Affordable $5 Bombshell Bling is hosting a Craft and Vendor Fair at Holiday Inn St. Louis SW – Route 66. Shop from 20+ vendors. For more information, click here.

